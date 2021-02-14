NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,742,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.