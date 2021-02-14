NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 105,721 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.