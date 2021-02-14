NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 14,031 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,401,000.

FDIS stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

