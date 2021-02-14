NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 15,287 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

