NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 3,651 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

