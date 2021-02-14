NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 47,054 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 191,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

