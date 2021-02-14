NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 7,712 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

IEF stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.94 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

