NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

COG stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

