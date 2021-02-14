NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

