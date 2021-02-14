NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

