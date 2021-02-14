NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,220 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

