NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $13.45 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,485 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 182.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,982 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 720,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

