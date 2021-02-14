NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 27.04% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $87.31 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

