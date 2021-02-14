NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,930.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,816 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

