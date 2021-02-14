NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

