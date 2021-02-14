NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $43.28 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $43,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 160,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

