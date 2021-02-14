NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.