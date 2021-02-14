NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,367 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

