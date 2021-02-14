NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $48.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

