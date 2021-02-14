NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,933 shares of company stock worth $111,362,433 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.25 and its 200-day moving average is $536.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

