NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615,090 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

