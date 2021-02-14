NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 233,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 216,956 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 385,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

