NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,136,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 138,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,073,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

