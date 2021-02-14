NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

