NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

