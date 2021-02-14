NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

