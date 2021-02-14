NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,174 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

