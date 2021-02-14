NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,527,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

ULTA stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $322.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

