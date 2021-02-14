NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,874 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

