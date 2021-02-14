NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,458 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

