NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.