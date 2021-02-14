NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,553 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 158.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after acquiring an additional 739,100 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 63,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

