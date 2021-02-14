NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

