NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MBS ETF worth $79,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

