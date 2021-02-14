NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $498.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

