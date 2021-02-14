NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 11,109 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.