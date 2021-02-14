NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 13,868 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

