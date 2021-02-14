NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 19,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $131,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $394.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

