NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04.

