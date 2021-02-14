NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 7,482 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

