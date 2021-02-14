NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

