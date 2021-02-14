NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 86,435 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86,435 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

