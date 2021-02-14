Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $98.14. 669,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

