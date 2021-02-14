Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

