Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

