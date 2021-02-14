Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 25,484 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.