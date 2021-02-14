Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.40. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $464.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

