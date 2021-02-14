Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

