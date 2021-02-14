Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

