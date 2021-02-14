Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

